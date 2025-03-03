On 2nd March, 2025 John Cremin, of Scrahan, Knocknagree, Co. Cork in his 100th year, has died peacefully in the presence of his family and in the exceptionally care of the staff of Hawthorne Ward, St. Columbanus, Killarney. Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy (nee Nolan) in 1988, his parents Philip and Nora, his 9 siblings Mary Anne, Hannah, Jude, Philip, David, Nor, Lottie, Lil and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving children Philip (Knocknagree and Waterford), Fr. Sean (Kenya), David (Cavan), Noreen (Castleisland), his adored grandchildren Mairéad, Seán, Bríd, Daragh, Eimear and Orlagh, his daughters-in-law Colleen and Debbie, his son-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Norma Nolan (Lixnaw), nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends including the residents of Hawthorne Ward, St. Columbanus.

May he Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

Reposing in O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Wednesday, March 5th from 6:30 to 8pm.(Eircode P51 WD63) Removal afterwards to the Church of Christ the King, Knocknagree. Funeral Mass on Thursday 6th March at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree