JOHN COSTELLO

Ballynoneen, Asdee, Kerry,

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing from his home in Ballynoneen, Asdee (V31R688) on Sunday 11th December from 5-7pm. Johns cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church Asdee on Monday 12th December for 11am Requiem Mass followed by internment afterwards in Reilig Mhichil.

Special Requests: Family Flowers only, donations if desired to Listowel/ North Kerry MS Society.

Family Information: he death has occurred of John Costello, Ballynoneen, Asdee, Listowel, County Kerry on December 8th 2022.

John is predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary and his sister Mary Ann.

John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Ann, sons Patrick, Michael, Jeremiah and Alan, his sister Josie and brother Jim, daughters-in-law Nuala, Tina and Cróna, grandchildren Seán, Aaron and Méabh, his nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

John's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.

