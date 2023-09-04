John Clifford, Upper Liss, Castlecove.

John died peacefully and with great dignity in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Kenmare Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents, brothers, and sisters. Sadly missed by his nephews Andrew, Sean, and Joseph, nieces Yvonne and Ann Maire, grandnephews and grandnieces Stephen, Caroline, Rachel, Cian, Eoin, Rory, Tara, Clodagh, Ciaran, Brian, and Emer, great-grandnephew Cameron, extended family, and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove on Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.