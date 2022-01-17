John Carmody, The Hill, Gurtdromasillihy, Moyvane.

Beloved brother of the late Eddie, Michael, Eileen, Sr. Hannah, Kay and Conor. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth, Maria and Noreen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Friday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.