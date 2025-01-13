John Cahill, Ballingown, Lisselton. Peacefully, on January 12th, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of the late Bridie and Betty. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridie, son Mark, grandchildren Ellen and Lucy, brother Michael, sisters Mary Tully, Catherine O'Sullivan, Joan McElligott and Breeda Riordan, daughter-in-law Davina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening, January 13th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion.