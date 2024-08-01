John Buckley, Aghadoe, Killarney and formerly of Caherbarnagh, Rathmore. John passed peacefully on the 30th July 2024. Loving and devoted husband of Patricia, beloved father of Shane, Denise and Orla. Father-in-law to Brigid and Peter. Adored grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. "May He Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening 2nd August 2024 from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday morning at 10.30am followed by private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Mater Hospital Foundation, Spinal Unit.