John Brennan, Rae, Kilfynn; Suddenly on November 13th at University Hospital Kerry. Pre-deceased by his parents Willie and Ciss, brother Paddy, sister Eileen and granddaughter Aoife. Beloved husband of Eileen and cherished father of Geraldine, Liam and Robert. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family – his wife, sons, daughter, brother Joe, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Sharon and Brenda, his much loved grandchildren Gavin, Hazel, Conor and Orlaith, nephews Diarmuid and Raymond, niece Helena, sisters-in-law Bridie and Ann, brothers-in-law Paddy, Taigh, Robert, Tom, John and Bill, grandnephew, grandnieces, extended family and many friends in both trucking and vintage circles. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at his residence [V92 XW7P] on Friday from 5.00PM to 8.30PM. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.15AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kilflyn followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
John’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn
Gone but not forgotten.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Prayer Service in Newcastlewest on Friday 17th November, 2023Nov 15, 2023 09:19
Elected councillors in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD agree draft budgetary planNov 15, 2023 09:19
EU Parliament adopts Kerry MEP’s resolution on human rights abuses in AfghanistanNov 15, 2023 08:50
Over 6,700 people in Kerry signed on Live Register last monthNov 15, 2023 08:51
PGA Tour commissioner says agreement with Saudi P-I-F remains a priorityNov 14, 2023 17:00