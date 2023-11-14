John Brennan, Rae, Kilfynn; Suddenly on November 13th at University Hospital Kerry. Pre-deceased by his parents Willie and Ciss, brother Paddy, sister Eileen and granddaughter Aoife. Beloved husband of Eileen and cherished father of Geraldine, Liam and Robert. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family – his wife, sons, daughter, brother Joe, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Sharon and Brenda, his much loved grandchildren Gavin, Hazel, Conor and Orlaith, nephews Diarmuid and Raymond, niece Helena, sisters-in-law Bridie and Ann, brothers-in-law Paddy, Taigh, Robert, Tom, John and Bill, grandnephew, grandnieces, extended family and many friends in both trucking and vintage circles. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence [V92 XW7P] on Friday from 5.00PM to 8.30PM. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.15AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kilflyn followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

John’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn

Gone but not forgotten.

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.