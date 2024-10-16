John Brendan Lehane, (Dromatouk, Kenmare and Percy Road, Shepherds Bush, London, UK). On the 5th of October, 2024, John Brendan passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of The Princess Louise Nursing Home, Kensington, London. Predeceased by his beloved parents James and Cathy (nee Downing), his nephew PJ, sister-in-law Máiréad, brother-in-law Philip. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers and sisters Eileen, Maureen, Bernie, Breda, Paudie, Noel, Declan, Geraldine and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in both Ireland and the Uk.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (October 18th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for John Brendan will take place on Saturday morning (October 19th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com, followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

John Brendan's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.