John Bohan, Tarmons East, Tarbert and late of Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

House private, please.

Peacefully, on November 26th, 2022, at his home. Predeceased by his loving wife Theresa. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Anita, Caroline, Hazel, Jackie, Bernadette and Amanda, sons-in-law Teddy, Gerry, Patsy, Vincent, Richard and Eamon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Terry, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

