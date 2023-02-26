John Barry, 4 Dirha Cottages, Listowel.
Peacefully, on February 26th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved brother of the late James, Michael, Bob, Eileen, Liz and Hannie. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Patsy, sisters Breda, Mai and Jane, brother-in-law George, sister-in-law Nellie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at his sister Breda's residence, 5 Dirha Cottages, Listowel, on this Wednesday from 4.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.
