John Ashe, Killahan, Abbeydorney, passed peacefully in the gentle care of University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family on 30th January 2025.

Predeceased by his parents Michael (Mickey) and Catherine, brothers Dan, Mikey and Timmy and his sisters Nora, Sheila and Mary.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Laura and her partner Stephen, his adored grandson Nathan, sisters Kathleen and Breda (Bridie), brothers Brendan and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Tuesday the 4th of February at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass for John Ashe will be celebrated on Wednesday morning in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killahan Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney