John Anthony O'Donoghue of Inchincoosh, Kilgarvan, suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Michael and predeceased by his brother Mikie. Survived by his mother Joan, sister Marie, brothers Tim John and Patrick, sisters-in-laws Catherine and Bernie, brother-in-law Séamus, nieces and nephews, uncle and aunts. He will be greatly missed by his family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday November 6th from 6-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday November 7th in St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.