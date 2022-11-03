JOHANNA WALSH (née MADDEN)

Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel and formerly of Tullamore, Listowel and late of Tooting, London and Lower Kilgarvan, Ballylongford.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Monday evening, November 7th, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Theresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Tuesday morning November 8th for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Funeral Immediately afterwards to St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, Listowel Branch. Donation box will be in place should people wish to donate.

The death has taken place of Johanna Walsh, nee Madden, of Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel and formerly of Tullamore, Listowel and late of Tooting, London and Lower Kilgarvan, Ballylongford. Johanna sadly passed away, peacefully, on Bank Holiday Monday, 31st October 2022, in the excellent care of the wonderful staff at Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Johanna is predeceased by her loving husband Eddie Walsh R.I.P. and will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by her loving daughter Geraldine, son Stephen, grandchildren Conor, Chloe, Dylan and Katie, son-in-law Gary, daughter-in-law Louise, sisters Bridget and Lizzie, brother-in-law Diarmuid and many nieces, nephews, friends and kind neighbours.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.