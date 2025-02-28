The death has occurred of
Johanna Moriarty Cunningham
(née Cremins)
Late of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee and formerly of Tonbwee Castleisland.
Johanna passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved and cherished mother of Noreen, Joan, John, Eileen, Mary, Thomas, Teresa, Sheila and Emily.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughters, brothers Dan and Jimmy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Johanna Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Johanna will be celebrated at 10.00AM followed by private cremation.
Johanna’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Those who wish to offer their condolences to Johanna’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry via the following link
Kerry Hospice Foundation | Online Fundraising
House Private Please
Johanna is predeceased by her husband Thomas [Moriarty] and husband
Denis [Cunningham], son Patrick, grandson Darren and granddaughters Nicole and Anna.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
RDI Hub in Killorglin described as a significant catalyst in helping all types of businessesFeb 28, 2025 17:42
52 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry in JanuaryFeb 28, 2025 17:42
Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offencesFeb 28, 2025 13:07
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closureFeb 28, 2025 13:05
Killarney hotel named in top 20 best large places to workFeb 28, 2025 12:59