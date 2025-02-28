Johanna Moriarty Cunningham (née Cremins)

The death has occurred of

Late of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee and formerly of Tonbwee Castleisland.

Johanna passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved and cherished mother of Noreen, Joan, John, Eileen, Mary, Thomas, Teresa, Sheila and Emily.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughters, brothers Dan and Jimmy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Johanna Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Johanna will be celebrated at 10.00AM followed by private cremation.

Johanna’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Johanna’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry via the following link

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Online Fundraising

House Private Please

Johanna is predeceased by her husband Thomas [Moriarty] and husband

Denis [Cunningham], son Patrick, grandson Darren and granddaughters Nicole and Anna.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.