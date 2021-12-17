Johanna (Josie) Mc Creesh née O' Regan

Johanna (Josie) Mc Creesh nee O’ Regan Knockadarrive Brosna

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home Rockchapel Co Cork

On this Sunday evening 19th December from 5pm to 6.30pm

Receptioninto St Carthages Church Brosna on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Clonfert Cemetery Newmarket.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St Carthage’s Church Facebook page

Please wear masks and no handshaking.

Enquiries to Allen's Undertakers Rockchapel.