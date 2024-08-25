Johanna (Danna) Mulvihill (nee O’Sullivan) of Main Street, Ballybunion and formerly of Church Road, Ballybunion.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and cared for by the wonderful nurses and staff of Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney

Predeceased by her loving husband Eamon and son Tom, her parents Paddy and Josie (O’Sullivan), her brothers Jerry and Mickey and her sister Bella Sadly missed by her sons Con, Paudie and Eamon , daughter Dana , daughters-in-law Anne Marie, Finola and Catherine, son-in-law Fabien and grandchildren Eamon, Rory, Neilus, Orla, Muireann , Gearoid, Laura, Ciara and Alix, brother Padraig , sister Pauline ,sisters in-laws Sylvia, Maureen and Theresa, brothers-in-law Mick and Tony, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Ballybunion from 5pm to 7pm on Monday 26th August Danna’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday 27th August to arrive at St John`s Church, Ballybunion, for 11.00am Requiem Mass (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

Burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery

House private please. Family flowers only Donations, if desired, to Ballybunion Vincent de Paul