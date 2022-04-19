Joe Wall, Dromtacker, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Siobhán and dear father of Jennifer and Derrick, son of the late Michael and Kathleen and brother of the late Francis. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Johnnie, Michael, Jimmy, Eddie and Tom, sisters Marie, H. Mary and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (22nd April) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortège departing Joe’s residence on Saturday morning at 11am to arrive at St. John’s Church, Tralee, at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.