JOE TWOMEY

Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare

55, Dromnevane & formerly of Lackaroe, Kenmare, Co. Kerry Peacefully at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora and his brother Pat. Fondly remembered by his brother John, sisters Nora May and Maura, brothers-in-law John and Dermot, nieces Sarah and Katie, nephews Seán, Kevin and his wife Beata, Killian and Niall, grandnephew Cillian, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace Requiem Mass at 2pm on Monday (December 20th) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com - MASS (livestreaming) - followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery, Kenmare. Please use the “Condolences” link as an option to express your sympathy to Joe’s family. Joe’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. (All those attending funeral service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines