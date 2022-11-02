Joe Shine of Colbert St., Listowel, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 2nd November 2022, beloved husband of Lil and dear father of Andrew, Joe, Redmond, Colm and the late Laurence (Lawney) and brother of the late Vera. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Katie, Tomina, Aoife, Aaron, Jake, Lauren, Letitia, Cathal, Oisín and Oscar, brothers Danny, Teddy, Maurice, Michael and Kevin, sisters Margaret, Theresa, Kathleen and Rosari, daughters-in-law Mary, Elaine, Siobhán & Toni, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday afternoon, 5th November, at 1:45pm where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 2.00 pm (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. House Strictly Private Please.