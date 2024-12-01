The death has occurred of Joe Ryan, Lislaughtin, Ballylongford. Peacefully on Sunday 1st December 2024, in the exceptional care of The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Jane, daughter Maura, baby Margaret and sister Mary. Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Tim and Pat, sister Kathleen and cousin Anne Gleeson, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main St, Ballylongford this Tuesday evening, 3rd December 2024 from 5pm to 7pm with Joe’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for Joe will take place at 11.00am on Wednesday 4th December, followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home and you can also donate at www.kerryhospice.com