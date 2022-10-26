Joe O'Connor

Riverside (Cois na h-Abhainn) Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at his residence at Riverside/Cois na h-abhainn, Glenbeigh V93 N2T2 on Sunday 30th October from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass for Joe will take place at 11am in St. James Church, Glenbeigh (live streamed on MCN Media St. James Church, Glenbeigh) on Monday 31st October with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O’ ConnorJoe O’Connor, Riverside (Cois na h-Abhainn), Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry passed away peacefully at home on the 29th of October 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his adored wife Kitty, son Michael, daughters Noreen & Margaret (Joy) and son-in-law James. He will be sadly missed by his family, sister Maureen, brother-in-law Michael Maguire, Siobhan and family, sister Frances, sister-in-law Nora Mangan, extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Joe is predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret O’Connor, brothers and sisters Sean, Kathleen, Chris, Paud, Eileen and Patty.