Joe O'Connell, Bahaghs, Cahersiveen & Gransha Upper, Castlemaine, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, 9th October 2022, in the presence of his loving family & in the care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Predeceased by his father John Joe & his sister Mary. Joe will be very sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his family, lifelong partner Margaret & his mother Mary. Beloved father to Daniel & his partner Dara, loving brother to Caroline, Deirdre, Michael, Paul, David & Stephen & much loved grandad to Cian & Saoirse. Joe will be so sadly missed by all his family, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives & friends. May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing in Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine, on Monday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm & in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Joe's remains will arrive to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Requiem Mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.