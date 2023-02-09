Joe Madden
Tobar Naofa, Tralee and formerly of Kilgarvan
Reposing at Mc Elligotts Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.00PM to 6.00PM.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Joe’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link @ www.stjohns.ie
Special Requests: Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
