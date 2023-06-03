Joe Lane, Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the excellent care of the staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Monday, 5th June 2023.

Predeceased by his wife Rita (nee Daly), sisters Joan, Maura, Nancy and brother Jack, Joe is deeply regretted by his loving sons D.J. and Jack, daughter Joan (Ivory), his adoring grandchildren Jack Lane, Jack, Kate and Joe Ivory, sons-in-law Tom and Jim, daughter-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (V94 X3RY) on Wednesday, 7th June from 4.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Joe’s home on Thursday, 8th June at 10.30 a.m. and arrive at The Church of The Assumption Mountcollins for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mountcollins parishes Facebook page. Please click on this link.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The Lane family would like to thank Marie and the staff of Killeline nursing home for the care, dignity and respect shown to Joe and to them, his family. It is greatly appreciated and will always be remembered.