Joe Kelly, 24, Collins Park, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick – passed away peacefully at home on October 31st 2022; deeply regretted by his beloved wife Eileen, loving Dad to Michael, Eleanor and D.P.. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Dervla, Annalise, Ricky, Aoife, Max and Zoe, daughters-in-law Helen and Wioleta, son-in-law Muiris, brother Timmy (Ennis), sisters Kathleen (Shannon) and Josie (Newcastle West), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, November 1st from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Team U.H.K.
