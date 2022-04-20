Joe Keane, Dromore, Farranfore and Ashbourne, Co. Meath

Predeceased by his son Joseph, mother Nora Mai and father Johnny. Sadly missed by Eilish, his son John, his daughter Nicola, daughter-in-law Michelle, adored granddaughter Emma, and Nicola’s fiancé Harry, his brother Pat, his sister-in-law Bernie, his nephew and niece, Diarmuid and Orna, his relatives and his extended circle of friends. Ar dheis De go raibh a anaim.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies, Thursday, 28th April, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. House Private. Arriving at St Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 10.40 am on Friday, 29th April, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Molahiffe Graveyard.

House Private.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.