The death has occurred of
Joe Gunn
Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Lena, his brother, Fr. Tim and his infant sister, Nora. Deeply and deservedly regretted by his loving wife, Kathleen, daughter, Noreen, sons, David and Robert, adored Granddaughter, Eva Mai, brother, John, sister-in-law, Catherine, daughters-in-law, Maura and Catherine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Joseph and Marian Enright, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday evening, July 9th, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Joe`s Funeral Cortege will leave his home on Monday, July 10th, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Teresa`s Church, Ballydonoghue. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in St. Michael`s Cemetery, Listowel.
Recommended
Vodafone says coverage issues in South Kerry have been resolvedJul 7, 2023 13:07
Councillor fears reduction of SouthDoc services in Cork will have knock on effect in North KerryJul 7, 2023 13:07
Two new degree programmes in Kerry to allow students get third-level education outside of CAOJul 7, 2023 13:07
Race to find best-tasting spud in West Kerry reaching boiling pointJul 7, 2023 13:07
Kerry woman calls for videoing of ill patients to be criminalisedJul 7, 2023 13:07