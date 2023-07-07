Advertisement

Jul 7, 2023 14:07 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

Gunn`s Cross, Lisselton, Kerry

Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Lena, his brother, Fr. Tim and his infant sister, Nora. Deeply and deservedly regretted by his loving wife, Kathleen, daughter, Noreen, sons, David and Robert, adored Granddaughter, Eva Mai, brother, John, sister-in-law, Catherine, daughters-in-law, Maura and Catherine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Joseph and Marian Enright, neighbours, relatives and friends.

 

 Rest in Peace

 

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday evening, July 9th, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Joe`s Funeral Cortege will leave his home on Monday, July 10th, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Teresa`s Church, Ballydonoghue. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in St. Michael`s Cemetery, Listowel.

