Joe Gallagher, Faugh, Muckross, Killarney.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry and in the company of his family. Beloved son of the late Helen and Michael and dearly loved twin brother of Pat and the late Noreen. Very sadly missed by his loving family, nephews Adrian and Mike, nieces Martina and Ann, the Moriarty and Looney families, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk. The Requiem Mass for Joe will be live streamed https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.