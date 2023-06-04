Joe Edgeworth, Littor Road, Asdee. Suddenly, on June 6th, 2023. Beloved son of the late Bridie and Ambrose. Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Seamus and Eamon, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Asdee, on Saturday morning at 10.50 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Joe being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends at https://kpfa.ie