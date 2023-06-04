Joe Edgeworth, Littor Road, Asdee. Suddenly, on June 6th, 2023. Beloved son of the late Bridie and Ambrose. Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Seamus and Eamon, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Asdee, on Saturday morning at 10.50 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Joe being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends at https://kpfa.ie
Recommended
Kerry to feature in Channel 4 travel seriesJun 7, 2023 13:06
€6000 worth of drugs seized in KerryJun 4, 2023 13:06
19-year-old spared jail sentence for unprovoked assault in TraleeJun 8, 2023 08:06
Views sought on plans to redevelop accident blackspot near KillarneyJun 8, 2023 08:06
Calls for land CPO to resolve regular traffic chaos at Kerry beachJun 7, 2023 13:06