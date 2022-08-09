Joe Boylan, Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee; died peacefully at home on Tuesday 9th August 2022. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Josephine, children John, Breda, Martina, Dorothy, Daniel and their partners Geraldine, Brian, Mauro, Noel and Danielle, his sister Margery, his adored grandchildren Eoin, Colm, Daire and Owen, his great-granddaughter Freya, his sister-in-law Noreen and her husband Thomas, his nieces, nephews, and many close friends and neighbours.
Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, on Friday, 12th August 2022, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Saturday, 13th August at 11.00am arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30am for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland (https://copd.ie/donate) or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
