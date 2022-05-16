Joanie Carey née O'Connor, 105 Church Street, Listowel and late of Boltons Cross, Skehenerin, Listowel.

Peacefully, on May 16th, 2022, at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Ger, daughter Siobhan, sons Paudie (Pat) and Tom, grandchildren Seán and Paddy, son-in-law Fergal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Joanie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. House strictly private please.