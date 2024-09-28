Joan O'Riordan (née Shine), Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick, passed peacefully, on September 26th, 2024, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents William and Anne. Joan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband William, sons John Paul, Francis and Brian, daughters Annmarie and Moira, grandchildren Siún, Eóghan, Emily, Leah, Mark, Aoibhinn and Grace, sister Mary Anne, daughters-in-law Norma and Deirdre, son-in-law Ian, Brian's partner Maura and Annmarie's partner Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, Sunday evening, September 29th, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Monday morning at 11.45 am, where the Requiem Mass for Joan O'Riordan (née Shine) will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on churchservices.tv/athea,

No flowers, please.