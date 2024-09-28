Advertisement

Joan O'Riordan (née Shine)

Sep 28, 2024 09:34 By receptionradiokerry
Joan O'Riordan (née Shine)

Joan O'Riordan (née Shine), Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick, passed peacefully, on September 26th, 2024, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents William and Anne. Joan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband William, sons John Paul, Francis and Brian, daughters Annmarie and Moira, grandchildren Siún, Eóghan, Emily, Leah, Mark, Aoibhinn and Grace, sister Mary Anne, daughters-in-law Norma and Deirdre, son-in-law Ian, Brian's partner Maura and Annmarie's partner Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, Sunday evening, September 29th, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Monday morning at 11.45 am, where the Requiem Mass for Joan O'Riordan (née Shine) will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on churchservices.tv/athea,

Advertisement

No flowers, please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus