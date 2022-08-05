Joan O’Flaherty, Ardrahan, Ardfert

Joan died peacefully on August 4th, 2022, in the presence of her loving family, beloved daughter of the late James and Eileen and dear sister of Michael, Diana, Eileen, Dan, Betty, James, Patricia, Sheila, Eddie and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Aunt Joan (Chicago) nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday August 7th, from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.