Joan O'Connor née Sugrue, 15 Desmond's Avenue, Castleisland and formerly of Ahane, Ballymacelligott.

Peacefully on May 1st 2022 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of her loving family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Timmy, her loving family Mary (Flaherty, Tralee), Noreen (England), Paudie (Tralee) and Siobhán (Cork), sons-in-law Mike and John, daughter-in-law Elaine, dearest friend Ellen Lynch, her adored eight grandchildren and cherished three great-grandchildren, sister Peggy, brother Sonny, brother-in-law Patsy, sister-in-law Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 2pm arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St John's Cemetery, Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland