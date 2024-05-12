Joan O'Connor née Kelliher , Ross, Keel, Castlemaine and formerly of Shanakeale, Keel, Castlemaine

Joan passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Timmy, daughters Gretta & Noelle, son-in-law PJ, her dearly loved grandchildren Tara, Grace & Páidí, her Mother Peggy Kelliher, sister Eileen & her husband Michael Murphy, niece & nephews Liam, Ailís & Aodhán Murphy, Uncle John Evans, Sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by her father Bill Kelliher.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening (May 13th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.00pm - 8.00pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday morning (May 14th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

​​​​​​​Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit UHK ​​​​​​​

Joan's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

