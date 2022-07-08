Joan O'Callaghan

Joan (Hannah) O’Callaghan of Emlough, Inch Co. Kerry, died peacefully at Cork University Hospital on 8th July 2022, beloved sister of the late Mary Ann and James. Sadly missed by her loving relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (10th July) from 7 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Inch, on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Hannah will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Inch Cemetery.
