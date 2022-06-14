Advertisement

Joan O'Byrne (née Garvey)

Jun 15, 2022 11:06 By receptionradiokerry
Joan O'Byrne (née Garvey)

Joan O'Byrne (née Garvey), Alderwood road, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday 16th June 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm .

Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15 on Friday, 17th June, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus