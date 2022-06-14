Joan O'Byrne (née Garvey), Alderwood road, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.
Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday 16th June 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm .
Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15 on Friday, 17th June, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee for 11.00am Requiem Mass.
Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
