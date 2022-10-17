Joan O' Donoghue née Breen, Gortnagreenane, Kilgobnet, Beaufort

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm

Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care

Joan, loving mother of Donna & Derry and adoring grandmother of Iarlaith, Siún, Lia & Keelan.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers Pat & John, sisters Phila & Chrissie, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.