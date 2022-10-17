Advertisement

Joan O' Donoghue née Breen

Oct 18, 2022 07:10 By receptionradiokerry
Joan O' Donoghue née Breen, Gortnagreenane, Kilgobnet, Beaufort

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm

Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care

 

Joan, loving mother of Donna & Derry and adoring grandmother of Iarlaith, Siún, Lia & Keelan.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers Pat & John, sisters Phila & Chrissie, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

