Joan O' Donoghue née Breen, Gortnagreenane, Kilgobnet, Beaufort
Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm
Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care
Joan, loving mother of Donna & Derry and adoring grandmother of Iarlaith, Siún, Lia & Keelan.
Sadly missed by her son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers Pat & John, sisters Phila & Chrissie, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.
