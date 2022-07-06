Joan Murphy née O’Shea, of Skehanagh, Tralee, and Banna Beach Hotel and Keel, Castlemaine.

Died peacefully on 6th July 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joe, dear mother of William & Mary, Bobby, Elizabeth, Jimmy, Cathy & Joseph and loving sister of Dora (Barton- Chicago), Beth (O’Shea- Castlemaine), Mary (Cleary- Detroit), Peggy (Coulter- New York), Paddy (Tralee), Denny (Keel), Norrie (Leen- Ballyheigue) Ann (Kane- Keel) and the late Ned (died 29th May 2022), Rosaleen (Casey- Ballyheigue died 28th May, 2022), Bridget, Tom, Billy & Kitty. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence in Skehanagh on Friday from 4 to 7pm for family and close friends. Joan’s funeral cortége will arrive at Banna Beach Hotel at 10am on Saturday morning (9th July) and depart at 10.30am to arrive at St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel, Castlemaine, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine. Interment afterwards in Keel Churchyard Cemetery, Castlemaine. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland (www.downsyndrome.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.