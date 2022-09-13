Advertisement

Joan Murphy née Linehan

Sep 16, 2022 07:09 By receptionradiokerry
Joan Murphy née Linehan

Joan Murphy née Linehan, Knockawinna, Brosna.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel, Co. Cork this evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by prayers.

Requiem mass for Joan will take place on Saturday at 1pm in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna.

Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery, Brosna.

Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus