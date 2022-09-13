Joan Murphy née Linehan, Knockawinna, Brosna.
Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel, Co. Cork this evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by prayers.
Requiem mass for Joan will take place on Saturday at 1pm in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna.
Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery, Brosna.
Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.
