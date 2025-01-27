Joan Murphy née Kelly, Killarney and formerly of Gullane, Gneeveguilla, Jug of Punch, Killarney and in her later years at her son's residence in Kilcummin.

On 26th January 2025, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family in the loving care of the palliative care unit University Hospital Kerry. Joan formerly of Gullane, Gneeveguilla, Jug of Punch, Killarney and in her later years at he son's residence in Kilcummin. predeceased by her son Johnny and her late brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her sons Danny and Dermot, Daughters Sheila and Siobhan, daughter-in-law Josie, sons-in-law Peter and Raymond, her thirteen grandchildren, her sister Mary (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral home, Killarney on Tuesday from 7.15pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral, Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery,

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to palliative care unit, University Hospital Kerry

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral