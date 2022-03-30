Joan Lynch née O'Shea, Manor Court, Manor Village, Tralee; adored wife of George and cherished mother of Georgina and Philip, beloved daughter of the late Con and Bessie O’Shea and sister of the late William. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family – her husband, son, daughter, brothers Mike, J.J., Pat, Jerry, Con and Gerald, sisters Eileen, Mary, Noreen and Liz, uncles, aunts, son-in-law Aaron, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, the wonderful residents of Manor and her wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (April 1st) from 5.00PM to 7.00PM.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Saturday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Joan’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the St John’s facebook page on the following link https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsTralee

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Joan’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to

Heart and Lung Foundation Mater Hospital, Dublin. https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

and Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

https://www.kerryhospice.com/contact

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.