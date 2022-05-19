Joan Lehane (nee Doherty), London and late of Umeraboy, Knocknagree and Gloungriskeen, Rathmore

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Monday from 6.30 to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree at 12noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery Mass will be live streamed on Rathmoreparish/Knocknagree Web cam

Advertisement

Enquiries to O'Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree