Joan Kelly née Stack, Gurtcreen, Listowel. Joan passed away (peacefully), on February 24th, 2025, in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by her husband Denis, parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patsy and Micheál, sisters Maureen, Teresa and baby Peg. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister Eileen Stack, nephew John Stack, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening, February 26th, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Joan being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home at arasmhuirenursinghome.com