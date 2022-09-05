Joan (Johanna) O Carroll (née O'Shea) Castlequarters, Beale, Asdee and formerly 7 Bayside Walk, Sutton Dublin 13.

In the care of staff at Bon Secours Hospital Cork surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Morrie. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Maurice and wife Terry-Anne, grandsons Muiris and Oisin, daughter Margaret Finch and husband Paul, grandsons Joe and Danny, sisters and brothers John, Margaret, Breda, Mary and Richard and spouses, siblings in law Eileen, Phil, Tom, Donal, Mary, Kate and spouses. Joan's nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, all her relatives, her bookclub girls, neighbours and friends from her life in Dublin and Kerry. May Joan Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Wednesday, 7th September, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 8th September, at 9.00am in St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Joan's remains will be interred in Balgriffin Cemetery afterwards.

For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed on

www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion