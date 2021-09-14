Joan (Johanna) Kelly nee Mahony

Dromore Caherslee Tralee Tralee and formerly of Lackeen Blackwater Co. Kerry

Reposing privately at home for her family.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday at 3.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 4 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Silverstream Priory, Kilbreckstown, Stamullen, Co. Meath (www.cenacleosb.org) and Aid to the Church in Need (www.acnireland.org), care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Seán, dearest mother of Anne, Mary, Brendan & John and sister of John & Mary and the late Breda, Geoff & Tim.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Paul, Joseph, Gianna, Stephen, Philip, Liam, Seán & Tomás, sons-in-law Tommy & Michael, also Jessica, her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.