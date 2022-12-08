Joan (Joanie) Kennelly (née Walsh), Rathea, Listowel. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon from 2.30 p.m to 4.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Rathea, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Joanie being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

Peacefully, on December 8th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her Husband Ned. Joanie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Kathleen and Mairéad, sons Liam, Pat and Denis, grandchildren Darragh, Emmet, Dervla, Gavin, Eoin and Conor, brother Jackie, sisters Kitty (O'Keeffe) and Mai (Maher), daughters-in-law Helen, Theresa and Paula, sister-in-law Josephine, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.