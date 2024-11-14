Joan Hennebery née Barton

Joan Hennebery nee Barton of Caherslee, Tralee, died peacefully on 13th November 2024, adored wife of the late Michael (died January 2023), devoted mother of Aidan, Brian, Ciaran, Suzanne & Breda and dear sister of the late Michael (New Jersey), Patrick (New Jersey) and Mary (O’Donnell- Tralee).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her cherished grandchildren Micheál, Tadhg, Anna, Dylan, Caoimhe, Aoibhín, Chloe, Helen & Rachel, great grandson Caelan, Micheál's wife Suzanne, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Niall & Eamon, daughters-in-law Maura, Sally & Elaine, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Lorna, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (15th November) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation (www.kerryhospice.com) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.