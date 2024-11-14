Advertisement

Joan Hennebery née Barton

Nov 14, 2024 12:18 By receptionradiokerry
Joan Hennebery née Barton

Joan Hennebery nee Barton of Caherslee, Tralee, died peacefully on 13th November 2024, adored wife of the late Michael (died January 2023), devoted mother of Aidan, Brian, Ciaran, Suzanne & Breda and dear sister of the late Michael (New Jersey), Patrick (New Jersey) and Mary (O’Donnell- Tralee).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her cherished grandchildren Micheál, Tadhg, Anna, Dylan, Caoimhe, Aoibhín, Chloe, Helen & Rachel, great grandson Caelan, Micheál's wife Suzanne, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Niall & Eamon, daughters-in-law Maura, Sally & Elaine, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Lorna, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (15th November) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation (www.kerryhospice.com) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus