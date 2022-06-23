Joan (Hannah) Teahan (née Cahillane)
Ballinillane, Ballyhar
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday evening from 6.30 to 8.30PM.
Joan's Funeral Cortege will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Monday morning at 10.45AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM, followed by burial in Kiltallagh Cemetery, Ballyfinnane.
House Private Please.
