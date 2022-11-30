Joan Godley née Lawlor of Island View, Fenit and formerly Banemore, Kilmoyley, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on 1st December 2022, predeceased by her husband Jack and beloved grandson Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving family, Michael, Richard, Paddy, Lin, and Joanie, her grandchildren Ian, Amy, Catherine, Niamh, Orlaith, Eoin, Jack, Geena & Siobhan, her great-grandson Fionn, sister Anne, daughters-in-law Margaret, Imelda and Mary, son-in-law Dermot, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday 4th December from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.